MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Apache Tribe Says Social Media Giants Contributed to Spike in Indigenous Teen Suicides


January 9, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


SAN FRANCISCO — An Apache tribe has sued the five largest social media platform owners, accusing them of playing a large role in the mental health crisis affecting tribal adolescents by using a stream of addictive images and videos designed to exploit young users by keeping them engaged.

In a Jan. 7 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the White Mountain Apache Tribe says suicide rates among its teens are 3.5 to 4 percent higher than the national average and that defendants TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube fueled the spike by using …

FIRM NAMES
  • DiCello Levitt LLP
  • Fields Han Cunniff PLLC

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases

January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

MORE DETAILS