Ill. Federal Judge Approves $15M Settlement in Seresto Flea Collar MDL
January 6, 2025
CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal judge has given final approval to a $15 million settlement in a multidistrict litigation for lawsuits in which Elanco Animal Health, Inc., Bayer Healthcare LLC., Bayer Healthcare Animal Health, Inc., Bayer AG and Bayer Corp. were accused of failing to warn consumers that their Seresto flea and tick products posed health risks to dogs and cats.
Under the terms of the settlement, which Judge John Blakey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois approved on Jan. 3, class members can receive $13 for each collar they purchased. Claimants who provide proof …
