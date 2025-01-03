JPML Asked to Centralize Pointing Device Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create a federal docket for lawsuits accusing various retailer defendants, including Wayfair, Google JCPenney, IKEA, Urban Outfitters and Macy’s of infringing a patent for a pointing device.

In a Jan. 3 motion, defendant Wayfair LLC says the 13 actions, which are pending in three districts — Delaware, Western District of Texas, and Eastern district of Texas — should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, “which has substantial patent experience and expertise, and is a preferable location for the Asia-based defendants.” …