MDL Sought for Antitrust Actions Against Bodycam Maker Axon Enterprise

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for actions accusing Axon Enterprise Inc. of unlawfully monopolizing the markets for body-worn cameras (BWC) and digital evidence management systems by acquiring its competitor, VieVu.

The Dec. 23 motion seeks transfer to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey before Judge Robert Kirsch, who is overseeing one of the two pending cases.

Both actions allege Axon’s acquisition of VieVu eliminated its largest competitor in the BWC systems market, resulting in a substantial lessening of competition in violation of Section …