MDL Sought for Antitrust Actions Against Bodycam Maker Axon Enterprise
December 27, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for actions accusing Axon Enterprise Inc. of unlawfully monopolizing the markets for body-worn cameras (BWC) and digital evidence management systems by acquiring its competitor, VieVu.
The Dec. 23 motion seeks transfer to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey before Judge Robert Kirsch, who is overseeing one of the two pending cases.
Both actions allege Axon’s acquisition of VieVu eliminated its largest competitor in the BWC systems market, resulting in a substantial lessening of competition in violation of Section …
FIRM NAMES
- LegalForce RAPC Worldwide PC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Depo-Provera and Current MDL Cases
January 29, 2025 - Miami Beach, FL
The Coral Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach