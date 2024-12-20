Danish Studies Link Ozempic With Increased Risk of Rare Eye Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C. — According to a recent MedWatch article, two Danish studies linking the GLP-1 drug Ozempic (semaglutide) to an increased risk of a rare eye disease have prompted the Danish Medicines Agency to ask the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee to take a closer look at the link.

The studies from the University of Southern Denmark suggest a more than doubled risk of Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy (NAION) when treating diabetes with Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug, according to the Dec. 16 article.

NAION affects the optic nerve, which carries visual information from the eye to the brain. The …