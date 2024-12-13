JPML Centralizes Midwest Energy Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for three patent infringement actions in which Midwest Energy Corp. (ME2C) accuses eight power plant operators of using its technology at several coal-fired power plants.

In a Dec. 12 order, the panel agreed with ME2C’s argument that “the substantial overlap” between the cases makes them appropriate for consolidation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa. The panel appointed Judge Stephen H. Locher to preside over the docket.

“Defendants suggest that centralization is not warranted because ME2C has a history of settlement. In …