Chrysler Owner Seeks MDL Docket for Lawsuits Against UAW Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize lawsuits in which Chrysler owner Stellantis accuses the United Auto Workers Union and numerous local chapters of threatening to breach a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) if the company does not move forward with planned investments in its U.S. operations.

In a Dec. 10 motion, FCA US LLC d/b/a Stellantis North America says the lawsuits should be transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan because they all concern whether the International UAW and local chapters have ignored Letter 311 in the …