Federal Judge Preliminarily Approves Settlement in 23andMe Data Breach MDL


December 10, 2024


WASHINGTON, D.C. — A California federal judge has preliminarily approved a settlement of litigation arising from an October 2023 data breach that compromised the sensitive personal information of customers of genetic testing and analysis platform owner 23andMe.

In a Dec. 4 order, Judge Edward M. Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California also certified a settlement class comprised of 23andMe customers who were subject to the data breach, ruling that it meets the numerosity, predominance and superiority requirements of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23.

