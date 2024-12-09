MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Sought for OpenAI Copyright Infringement Actions


December 9, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing artificial intelligence company OpenAI of violating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by building its large language models (LLMs) with copyrighted works.

In a Dec. 6 motion, OpenAI argues that the eight pending class actions all arise from the same allegations and that centralization in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California “will avoid duplicative discovery — including especially multiple redundant depositions of OpenAI’s witnesses — and inconsistent pretrial rulings on important and emerging questions of law that …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS