Parties in Evenflo ‘Big Kid’ Car Seat MDL Reach Settlement in Principle

BOSTON — The parties in the Evenflo “Big Kid” booster car seat multidistrict litigation have asked a Massachusetts federal judge to stay all pending deadlines, saying they have reached a settlement in principle and are negotiating the final terms.

In a Dec. 6 motion filed before Judge Denise Casper, the parties explained that the plaintiffs plan to move for preliminary approval of the settlement and asked the judge to stay the proceedings until Jan. 20.

In June 2020, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation transferred all Evenflo “Big Kid” booster car seat actions to the U District of Massachusetts for …