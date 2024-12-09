MDL Judge Grants Final Approval of $25M Settlement of CPAP Medical Monitoring Claims

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted final approval for Philips Respironics’ proposed $25 million settlement of medical monitoring claims in which plaintiffs alleged that its recalled sleep apnea machines exposed them to cancerous particles and fumes.

In a Dec. 5 opinion, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania said noted that no individual claims for medical monitoring are being released.

“In other words, each Settlement Class Member retains the right, if available under applicable state law, to file ‘claims for medical monitoring against the relevant defendant for payment of that …