JPML Asked to Transfer TikTok PII Actions to Social Media MDL

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to transfer to the social media adolescent addiction MDL docket actions accusing TikTok and its parent company ByteDance of selling minors’ personally identifiable information (PII) without their parents’ consent.

In a Dec. 3 motion, a plaintiff in one of the PII cases told the JPML that inclusion of the 7 cases in MDL is appropriate because they involve common issues of law and fact and the same TikTok defendants as those in the existing MDL in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (In re …