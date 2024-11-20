Philips Seeks to Compel SoClean’s Counsel to Participate in Rule 26(f) Conferences

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Philips Respironics has asked the judge overseeing its case against SoClean Inc. to compel new counsel for defendants, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, to participate in Rule 26(f) conferences and related procedures, arguing that they are “snubbing” their “basic responsibility” to have an initial conference “as soon as practicable.”

In a motion filed before Senior Judge Joy F. Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Philips argues that “the contribution and assigned claims will require relatively limited additional discovery given the discovery that has already occurred in the related proceedings.”

“Any …