Amgen Seeks MDL Docket for Bone Disease Drug Patent Infringement Cases


November 19, 2024


WASHINGTON, D.C. — Amgen Inc. has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for actions in which it accuses its competitors of infringing its patent for its denosumab bone disease drugs Prolia and XGEVA, arguing that the lawsuits involve common issues of fact and law.

In a Nov. 18 motion, Amgen says the four actions should be consolidated for pretrial proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey before Judge Christine P. O’Hearn, who is presiding over two of the lawsuits and oversaw an earlier fifth related case, that was later …


