Amended Master Complaint filed in GLP-1 RA Drugs MDL


November 14, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Amended Master Complaint


PHILADELPHIA — Plaintiffs in the MDL for cases alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro have filed an amended master complaint in which they accuse the defendant drug makers of misrepresenting the medications’ efficacy while hiding their serious health risks.

In the 244-page pleading, filed on Nov. 11 before Judge Karen S. Marston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, plaintiffs say defendants aggressively marketed the drugs as a safe cure for obesity, despite having evidence that they can cause a myriad of potentially fatal injuries.

GLP-1RAs are …

FIRM NAMES
  • Morgan & Morgan
  • Motley Rice LLC
  • Seeger Weiss LLP
  • Wagstaff & Cartmell

