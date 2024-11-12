MDL Judge Dismisses Corporate-Officer Liability Claims Against Meta CEO Zuckerberg

OAKLAND, Calif. — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for social media adolescent addiction cases has dismissed claims for fraudulent and negligent concealment and misrepresentation against Mark Zuckerberg, ruling that he did not direct, sanction or participate in Meta’s alleged concealment of its platforms’ addictive design.

In a Nov. 7 order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that plaintiffs failed to allege that Zuckerberg did not “directly participate” in Meta’s alleged concealment because “all of the allegations focus on the overall performance and impact of the platforms generally; not the …