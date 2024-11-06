MDL Docket Sought for Visa Debit Network Services Monopoly Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for five actions accusing Visa Inc. of maintaining an illegal monopoly in two debit network services markets by entering into anticompetitive agreements with banks, merchants and competitors.

In a Nov. 5 motion, a plaintiff in one of the cases argues that transfer and centralization of the actions in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California is proper because they involve common questions of fact.

The litigation concerns two debit network services markets in the United States: the general debit …