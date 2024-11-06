Taxotere MDL Judge Dismisses 19 Cases for Failure to File Suggestion of Death

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases in which women accuse Sanofi-Aventis of failing to warn that its breast cancer drug Taxotere can cause permanent hair loss has dismissed 19 actions with prejudice for failure to timely file a suggestion of death.

In a Nov. 5 order, Judge Jane Triche Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana ruled that a time extension “is not warranted considering the length of time that Plaintiffs have been deceased and delays with locating and serving the appropriate parties.”

Plaintiffs in the MDL are suing several …