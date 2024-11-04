MDL Docket Sought for AGI Suretrack Misappropriation Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two former employees of AGI Suretrack LLC who now work for the agricultural software company’s competitor seek an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing them of misappropriating AGI’s confidential and proprietary information and trade secrets, arguing that the two pending actions are largely identical.

In a Nov. 1 motion, Adam Weiss and Seth Tackett, who are employed by OPISystems Inc., argue the actions, which were filed within days of one another, involve common questions of fact concerning the actions of several former AGI employees as they relate to their work for OPI.

The movants say consolidation in …