Exactech Files for Chapter 11 Relief in Delaware

NEW YORK — Litigation over injuries allegedly caused by Exactech orthopedic devices has been stayed due to the defendants’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in Delaware federal bankruptcy court.

According to an Oct. 29 notice filed before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Osteon Holdings Inc., Osteon Intermediate Holdings I Inc., Osteon Intermediate Holdings II Inc., Exactech Inc. and XpandOrtho Inc. petitioned for relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Beginning in June 2021, Exactech, a Florida corporation, initiated a series of recalls of certain hip …