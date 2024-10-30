MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Exactech Files for Chapter 11 Relief in Delaware


October 30, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Notice


NEW YORK — Litigation over injuries allegedly caused by Exactech orthopedic devices has been stayed due to the defendants’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings in Delaware federal bankruptcy court.

According to an Oct. 29 notice filed before Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Osteon Holdings Inc., Osteon Intermediate Holdings I Inc., Osteon Intermediate Holdings II Inc., Exactech Inc. and XpandOrtho Inc. petitioned for relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Beginning in June 2021, Exactech, a Florida corporation, initiated a series of recalls of certain hip …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS