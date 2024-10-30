AbbVie Seeks Consolidation of Antibiotic Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Abbie Inc. and its parent company Allergan International seek creation of an MDL docket for lawsuits in which they accuse generic drug manufacturers of infringing the patent for a novel antibiotic, AVYCAZ, arguing the two actions involve the same claims.

In an Oct. 29 motion before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, Abbie and Allergan argue that coordinated pretrial proceedings in their actions against Fresenius USA and Qilu Pharma Inc. should take place before Judge Zahid N. Quraishi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

AVYCAZ (ceftazidime and avibactam) is AbbVie’s antibacterial …