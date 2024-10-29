MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Objector Seeks Reconsideration of Settlement Approval in Kia/Hyundai Theft MDL


October 29, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has been asked to reconsider his approval of a $145 million settlement in an MDL that resolves consumers’ consolidated claims that certain models of Kias and Hyundais contained a safety defect making them highly prone to theft.

In an Oct. 27 motion filed before Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, objector Donald Birner argues that 2.6 million “ineligible vehicles” will receive only $50 toward the purchase of an “ineffective” steering lock “that places the daily burden upon the consumers to attempt to fix defendants’ defective …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Depo-Provera CI Litigation

November 04, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS