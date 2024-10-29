Objector Seeks Reconsideration of Settlement Approval in Kia/Hyundai Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has been asked to reconsider his approval of a $145 million settlement in an MDL that resolves consumers’ consolidated claims that certain models of Kias and Hyundais contained a safety defect making them highly prone to theft.

In an Oct. 27 motion filed before Judge James Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, objector Donald Birner argues that 2.6 million “ineligible vehicles” will receive only $50 toward the purchase of an “ineffective” steering lock “that places the daily burden upon the consumers to attempt to fix defendants’ defective …