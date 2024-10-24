Calif. Federal Judge Dismisses Republican Senate Candidate’s Lawsuit Against Meta

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed a conservative Republican senate candidate’s lawsuit accusing Meta Platforms Inc. of allowing certain entities to gain unauthorized access to her campaign’s Facebook page and locking her out, ruling that the company had no duty to assist her in regaining access to her account.

In an Oct. 23 order, Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that Meta’s terms of service “explicitly disclaim any guarantee that Facebook or Instagram will be safe, secure, or error-free, or operate without disruptions; and disclaim liability …