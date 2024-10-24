MDL Docket Sought for Adulterated Avocado Oil Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s and other retailers of falsely advertising that their avocado oil products only contain avocado oil, despite being cut with inferior non-avocado oils.

In an Oct. 23 motion, certain plaintiffs seek transfer of the nine pending class actions and any future-filed cases to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois before Judge Jeremy Daniel, arguing they share “one or more common questions of fact.”

According to the motion, avocado oil has become popular …