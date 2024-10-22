Bellwether Trials Scheduled in Preterm Infant Formula MDL

CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for lawsuits alleging injuries caused by preterm infant formula has set dates in four bellwether cases, with the first, Mar v. Abbott Laboratories, scheduled for May 5, 2025.

In an Oct. 9 order, Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois scheduled trial in Diggs v. Abbott Laboratories to begin on Aug. 11, 2025; Etienne v. Abbott Laboratories for Nov. 3, 2025; and Inman v. Mead Johnson & Co. for Feb. 2, 2026.

Plaintiffs in the MDL are parents of premature infants who allegedly …