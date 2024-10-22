MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Bellwether Trials Scheduled in Preterm Infant Formula MDL


October 22, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CHICAGO — The judge overseeing the federal MDL docket for lawsuits alleging injuries caused by preterm infant formula has set dates in four bellwether cases, with the first, Mar v. Abbott Laboratories, scheduled for May 5, 2025.

In an Oct. 9 order, Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois scheduled trial in Diggs v. Abbott Laboratories to begin on Aug. 11, 2025; Etienne v. Abbott Laboratories for Nov. 3, 2025; and Inman v. Mead Johnson & Co. for Feb. 2, 2026.

Plaintiffs in the MDL are parents of premature infants who allegedly …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS