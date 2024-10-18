Defendants Urge Judge to Compel Arbitration of ‘Addicting’ Dating Website Class Action
October 18, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Reply
SAN FRANCISCO — Match Group Inc. is urging a California federal judge to compel arbitration of claims accusing it of using addictive features to increase profits, arguing that the sites’ terms of use (TOU) require an arbitrator to decide the “scope and enforceability” of the TOU’s arbitration provision.
In an Oct. 11 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Match argues that the TOU’s arbitration agreement includes a delegation provision, which states that any disagreement about whether the underlying disputes are arbitrable must be decided by an arbitrator.
Match Group owns several dating websites, …
FIRM NAMES
- Clarkson Law Firm
- Sidley Austin LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach