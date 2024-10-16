Midwest Energy Seeks MDL Docket for Patent Infringement Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Midwest Energy Corp. (ME2C) has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate three patent infringement actions in which it accuses eight power plant operators of using its technology at several coal-fired power plants.

In an Oct. 16 motion, ME2C argues that “the substantial overlap between these cases” makes them appropriate for consolidation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa.

In 1990, Congress amended the Clean Air Act, requiring the Environmental Protection Agency to study the impact of various air pollutants. After a multi-year study, the EPA reported to Congress on the …