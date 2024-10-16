MDL Docket Sought for Carter’s ‘Phantom Markdown’ Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing Carter’s Inc. of using “phantom markdowns” to deceive customers into believing they are getting a deal by inflating prices.

In an Oct. 15 motion, Carter’s says consolidation of the three actions in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, where the company is headquartered, is appropriate because they allege substantially identical claims against Carter’s brought by the same counsel.

Carter’s is the largest branded retailer of young children’s apparel in North America and owns the brands Carter’s …