MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Sought for Carter’s ‘Phantom Markdown’ Lawsuits


October 16, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing Carter’s Inc. of using “phantom markdowns” to deceive customers into believing they are getting a deal by inflating prices.

In an Oct. 15 motion, Carter’s says consolidation of the three actions in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, where the company is headquartered, is appropriate because they allege substantially identical claims against Carter’s brought by the same counsel.

Carter’s is the largest branded retailer of young children’s apparel in North America and owns the brands Carter’s …

FIRM NAMES
  • Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS