Social Media MDL Judge Largely Denies Meta’s Motion to Dismiss

SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases accusing social media platforms of exploiting young users for profit has largely denied Meta Platforms Inc.’s motion to dismiss claims brought by several attorneys general and personal injury plaintiffs, ruling that the failure-to-warn claims are not barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

On Oct. 15, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California further found the Act does not bar claims targeting certain of the platforms’ features, such as appearance-altering filters, features relating to restricting time spent on the …