Sexual Abuse Action Reinstated Against N.Y. School District

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York appellate court has reinstated a sexual abuse case against a school district, ruling that it failed to establish that it had no prior notice of the abuser’s propensities to commit all of the types of sexual misconduct alleged in the complaint.

In an Oct. 4 opinion, the New York Appellate Division, 4th Dept., found the deposition testimony proffered by the school district did not address whether it knew of incidents within the broader category of sexual misconduct alleged by plaintiffs.

The minor plaintiffs and their mothers filed the negligence actions against Sodus Central School …