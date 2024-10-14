MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Sexual Abuse Action Reinstated Against N.Y. School District


October 14, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A New York appellate court has reinstated a sexual abuse case against a school district, ruling that it failed to establish that it had no prior notice of the abuser’s propensities to commit all of the types of sexual misconduct alleged in the complaint.

In an Oct. 4 opinion, the New York Appellate Division, 4th Dept., found the deposition testimony proffered by the school district did not address whether it knew of incidents within the broader category of sexual misconduct alleged by plaintiffs.

The minor plaintiffs and their mothers filed the negligence actions against Sodus Central School …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS