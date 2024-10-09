14 Attorneys General Sue TikTok for Allegedly Endangering Children

NEW YORK — Attorneys General from 14 states have sued TikTok, accusing it of endangering children’s physical and mental health by relying on addictive features that keeps them glued to its platform, and promoting “viral” challenges which have led to injuries and deaths.

In one of the many complaints filed on Oct. 7, New York Attorney General Letitia James says the China-based social media platform, in an effort to maximize advertising revenue, uses “numerous features designed to exploit the human body’s natural reaction to the receipt of small rewards through the release of the pleasure- creating neurotransmitter dopamine, and in …