John Paul Mitchell Urges Dismissal of Claims in Hair Relaxer MDL

CHICAGO –– John Paul Mitchell Systems is urging an Illinois federal judge to dismiss the claims against it in the MDL for cases involving allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners, arguing that it has never manufactured a product with “endocrine disrupting chemicals,” therefore it should not be lumped with other defendants based on “generalized, boilerplate allegations.”

In a Sept. 30 reply filed before Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, JPMS contends that “such non-specific, copycat allegations are insufficient to confer standing or to survive a motion to dismiss” and that …