Fifth Third Bank Solar Power Finance Cases Centralized in Minn. Federal Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing Fifth Third Bank and two related solar power finance companies of fraudulently inducing consumers to obtain loans for the purchase and installation of residential solar power systems.

On Oct. 3, the panel centralized the cases before Judge Katherine M. Menendez in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, ruling that they involve common questions of fact.

Plaintiffs allege that Fifth Third Bank, then operating as Dividend Solar Finance LLC and Dividend Finance Inc., partnered with solar companies, including Vision Solar LLC, …