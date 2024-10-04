MDL Docket Created for Evolve Bank Cybersecurity Attack Class Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Twenty-two class actions alleging that Evolve Bank & Trust’s failure to implement adequate security measures caused a May 2024 cyberattack that compromised its customers’ data have been centralized in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, where Evolve is headquartered.

On Oct. 4, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation found that the actions involve common questions of fact concerning an alleged data security breach Evolve announced in June 2024 that led to the release of the personal information of seven million consumers on the dark web.

In May 2024, Evolve became aware that it …