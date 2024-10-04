MDL Docket Created for Snowflake Cloud Storage Data Breach Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for 45 class actions filed in the wake of the July data breach that affected the Montana-based cloud computing and storage company Snowflake Inc. and millions of its customers.

On Oct. 24, the panel transferred the actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, where Snowflake Inc. is based. The lawsuits accuse Snowflake and certain of its clients, including AT&T, Cricket Wireless and Ticketmaster, failed to safeguard their personal information, failed to implement adequate data security measures, and failed to provide timely notice …