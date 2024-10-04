JPML Declines to Create MDL Docket for Recalled IVF Product Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has declined to create an MDL docket for cases brought by plaintiffs who allege they were adversely affected by CooperSurgical Inc. and the Cooper Companies Inc.’s defective in vitro fertilization product.

In the Oct. 4 order, the JPML opined that “informal cooperation and coordination among the parties and involved courts are adequate alternatives to centralization that should work to minimized any duplication in pretrial proceedings.”

“The presence of common counsel for most plaintiffs here should facilitate information coordination among the relatively small number of involved courts and counsel,” the JPML …