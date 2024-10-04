MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Debt Consolidation Companies Denied MDL Docket for TCPA Class Actions


October 4, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a request by four debt consolidation companies to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing them of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling cell numbers that were registered on the national Do Not Call list.

On Oct. 4, the panel explained that centralization is not necessary because “the factual issues, while common, appear to be relatively straightforward, and discovery is unlikely to be unusually burdensome or time-consuming,” and individual discovery into the issues of the cases “may be significant.

In the July 26 motion, Range View …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS