Debt Consolidation Companies Denied MDL Docket for TCPA Class Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has denied a request by four debt consolidation companies to create an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing them of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by calling cell numbers that were registered on the national Do Not Call list.

On Oct. 4, the panel explained that centralization is not necessary because “the factual issues, while common, appear to be relatively straightforward, and discovery is unlikely to be unusually burdensome or time-consuming,” and individual discovery into the issues of the cases “may be significant.

In the July 26 motion, Range View …