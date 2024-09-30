MDL Judge Refuses to Dismiss Hair Straightener Class Action Complaint

CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal judge has refused to dismiss a majority of the claims in a class action complaint filed in the MDL for allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners, ruling that the plaintiffs have Article III standing because they have sufficiently alleged economic injuries.

On Sept. 27, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further ruled that the claims are not preempted because plaintiffs have alleged violations of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act’s misbranding and adulteration prohibitions.

Plaintiffs allege they incurred prolonged exposure to phthalates and other EDCs contained …