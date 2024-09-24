Paul Mitchell Dry Shampoo Benzene Class Action Dismissed For Now

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a class action lawsuit accusing John Paul Mitchell Systems of selling dry shampoo containing benzene, ruling that the plaintiffs lack Article III standing because they did not allege that the product they purchased was contaminated.

In a Sept. 23 order, Judge Sharon J. Coleman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois concluded that the plaintiffs failed to show they suffered an injury-in-fact. She gave them 30 days to amend their claims.

Karly Nelson and Eileen Hirsch alleged that JPMS’s “Invisiblewear Brunette Dry Shampoo” contains benzene, a …