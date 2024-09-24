Whole Foods, Amazon Urge Baby Food MDL Judge to Toss Louisiana Plaintiffs’ Claims

SAN FRANCISCO — Whole Foods Market Services Inc. and Amazon.com are urging a California federal judge to dismiss an MDL plaintiff’s second amended petition accusing them of knowingly selling contaminated baby food, arguing that he improperly added a claim for failure to warn under the Louisiana Products Liability Act.

In a Sept. 19 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the defendants further contend that the plaintiffs’ amended redhibition claim was improperly amended without leave of court.

The Watkins plaintiffs, who are Louisiana residents, allege their child suffers neurological and cognitive injuries as a …