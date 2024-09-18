MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Settlement Reached in Keller Williams Realty Profit Sharing Program Lawsuits


September 18, 2024



WASHINGTON, D.C. — Citing a recent settlement agreement, former Keller Williams Realty Inc. agents have withdrawn their request for creation of an MDL docket for class action lawsuits relating to the real estate franchise’s recently abandoned changes to its profit-sharing program.

In an Aug. 17 motion to withdraw filed with the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the plaintiffs explained that they have reached a settlement in principle with KW.

Agents that started with a KW office before April 1, 2020, became permanently vested in the Profit-Sharing Program after being with the company for more than three years. The right to …


