L’Oréal S.A Seeks Dismissal of Hair Relaxer Case for Lack of Jurisdiction

L’Oréal S.A Seeks Dismissal of Hair Relaxer Case for Lack of Jurisdiction
September 18, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
CHICAGO — L’Oréal S.A. has moved to dismiss the claims against it in a hair relaxer injury MDL lawsuit, arguing that it has never sold, marketed or produced any of the products listed in the plaintiff’s short-form complaint in the United States.
In a Sept. 16 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, L’Oréal argues that it is a French corporation with its headquarters and place of business in France, and does not sell, market, or produce hair relaxer products in Texas, where the plaintiff brought her claims.
Nevertheless, over 20 months after the …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
October 25, 2024 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach