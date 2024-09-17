Plaintiffs Oppose Arbitration of Dating Website 'Pay-To-Play’ Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — Plaintiffs have opposed a motion to compel arbitration of their lawsuit accusing Match Group Inc. of using addictive features that trap website users in an endless “pay-to-play” loop to increase its profits, arguing that the arbitration provision in its Terms of Use is not enforceable.

In a Sept. 11 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, plaintiffs contend that Match’s arbitration provisions violate California’s McGill rule by unlawfully attempting to strip users of their right to seek public injunctive relief either through a class action or representative relief.

“This …