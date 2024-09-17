Ohio City’s Lawsuit Survives Dismissal Motion in Kia/Hyundai Theft MDL

LOS ANGELES — The judge overseeing the Kia/Hyundai theft MDL docket has refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the City of Lorain, Ohio, ruling that it could be forseeable that the companies’ failure to install reasonable anti-theft technology in their vehicles could cause the city to incur damages caused by car thefts.

In a Sept. 6 order, Judge James V. Selna of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California rejected defendants’ argument that “a car thief’s reckless driving and other criminal acts supersede any alleged negligence earlier in the causal chain, and therefore stands alone as …