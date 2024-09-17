Nationwide Accounting Firm Hit with Class Action Following Data Breach
September 17, 2024
BOSTON — A class action complaint filed in Massachusetts federal court accuses the accounting firm of Katz Nannis & Solomon PC of enabling a November 2023 data breach by failing to secure its clients’ sensitive personal identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI).
In the Sept. 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, plaintiff Bertha Godbee says the firm “had no effective means to prevent, detect, stop, or mitigate breaches of its systems—thereby allowing cybercriminals unrestricted access to its current and former clients’ PII/PHI.”
“Cybercriminals were able to breach Defendant’s systems …
