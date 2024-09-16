Uber Says Vicarious Liability Claims in Sex Assault Cases Barred Under States’ Laws

SAN FRANCISCO — Defendants in the Uber sexual assault MDL are urging a California federal judge to dismiss the vicarious liability claims brought under Florida, Illinois and New York law, arguing that the drivers’ alleged sexual assaults were not committed within their scope of employment.

In a Sept. 13 brief filed before Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, defendants further contend that the vicarious liability claims are barred by the Florida Transportation Network Companies statute.

In the lawsuits, plaintiffs allege defendants failed to adequately vet its drivers and take appropriate safety …