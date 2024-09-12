MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Three Defendants Dismissed from Suboxone Film Dental Decay MDL


September 12, 2024



CLEVELAND — The judge overseeing the Suboxone film dental decay MDL docket has dismissed Indivior plc and two Reckitt Benckiser companies from the litigation without prejudice pursuant to the parties’ stipulation.

In a Sept. 10 order, Judge J. Philip Calabrese of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that the parties agreed to the dismissal of Indivior, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd. during an earlier status conference.

However, as to one of the cases, Bennett, those defendants were dismissed with prejudice.

Plaintiffs accuse the makers of Suboxone film of failing to warn …


