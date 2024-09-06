Plaintiffs in Hair Relaxer MDL Oppose John Paul Mitchell’s Renewed Motion to Dismiss

CHICAGO –– In response to John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS)’s renewed motion to dismiss claims in MDL for cases involving allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners, plaintiffs argue that they have Article III standing because they have alleged injuries-in-fact that are traceable to the company’s conduct.

In an Aug. 30 opposition filed before Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiffs further argue that every one of the paragraphs in the master complaint applies to JPMS and mirror those the MDL court approved in its order denying the motion to dismiss filed …