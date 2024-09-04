Whole Foods, Amazon Seek Dismissal of Baby Food MDL Plaintiff’s Claims

SAN FRANCISCO — Whole Foods Market Services Inc. and Amazon.com have moved to dismiss an MDL plaintiff’s claims accusing them of negligently manufacturing and selling baby food that contained toxic heavy metals, arguing that they did not make the products at issue and that the claims fail under the Louisiana Products Liability Act.

In an Aug. 29 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the defendants contend that in the amended complaint, the Watkins plaintiffs improperly allege that they are liable under the LPLA as “manufacturers” of baby food products manufactured by defendants Hain …