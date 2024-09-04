Class Action Lawsuit Says Glenmark’s Generic Actavis Caused Woman’s Death
September 4, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
NEWARK, N.J. — A woman has filed a class action complaint against Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA in New Jersey federal court, alleging that its prescription potassium chloride extended-release caplets were defective and released too much potassium, causing her mother to suffer lethal cardiac arrest.
In an Aug. 30 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiff Debra Butler alleges Glenmark “failed to meet the required dosing standards for its Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules, USP, a generic of the popular medication Actavis.”
“Specifically, despite labeling its drug ‘USP,’ Glenmark failed to meet the minimum …
FIRM NAMES
- Anderson & Shah LLC
- The Block Firm LLC
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel in Lyric Ballroom C